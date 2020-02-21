USA Pears Creates a Movement Around Healthy Habits With Largest #WhatsInYourFruitBowl Campaign, to Date

PORTLAND, Ore. – To encourage consumers to keep thinking about fresh fruit as a healthy staple during an optimal time of year, USA Pears is once again launching the #WhatsInYourFruitBowl initiative. 2020 marks the third year USA Pears will be running #WhatsInYourFruitBowl, which takes place March 1-31, and this year is set to be the largest, most multi-faceted initiative yet.

According to research, habits are more likely to be formed when there is a consistent cue. The simple and ubiquitous presence of a fruit bowl is an effective visual cue to encourage frequent consumption of fruit. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) also states that only 1 in 10 Americans eat enough fruits and vegetables, which makes it a perfect time to motivate consumers to eat more produce. Joining the fruit bowl movement will be the National Mango Board, California Avocados, Harry & David and Produce For Better Health, all of whom will partner with USA Pears on consumer contests while also creating their own engaging fruit bowl content.

“With March being National Nutrition Month, it’s the perfect time to launch a movement centered around the importance of maintaining a fruit bowl and creating healthy eating habits,” said USA Pears Marketing Director Kathy Stephenson. “Keeping a well-stocked fruit bowl is one of the best motivators to consuming more produce, and it also looks beautiful on your kitchen counter! We hope this campaign results in people encouraging their family, friends and coworkers to fill their fruit bowl. We are looking forward to other fruit producers, retailers, dietitians, influencers and associations joining us to turn the fruit bowl into a movement.”

Stephenson reminds us that, “firm pears should ripen at room temperature, on the counter or in a fruit bowl, and can be moved to the fridge when ripe to keep for a few more days.”

USA Pears will celebrate National Nutrition Month throughout March with a variety of engaging promotions aimed at educating consumers that pears are a heart-healthy choice. The promotions – including a sweepstakes and social media contest for consumers to share their own fruit bowl social media content – will place an emphasis on the many nutritional benefits to be gained from making pears a regular part of the day and the idea that forming healthy habits such as eating more fruits and vegetables is an important part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

With one medium-sized pear providing 6 grams of fiber (21% of daily recommended), as well as having vitamin C, pears are a delicious and nutritious snack. Additionally, all 10 varieties of Northwest pears -including Green and Red Anjou – are certified Heart-Healthy by the American Heart Association.

About Pear Bureau Northwest

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 88% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents about 900 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category.