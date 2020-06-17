USA Pears Promotes Plant-based Meat Recipes Amid Shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. – Pear Bureau Northwest (PBNW) consistently develops fresh and innovative promotional strategies for USA Pears in a rapidly changing retail and consumer landscape. In direct response to meat shortages and higher prices throughout North America, the organization has launched a new initiative pairing fresh pears with plant-based meat and plant-based proteins, inserting pears into the increasing amount of consumer interest in and consumption of these foods.

“Recognizing the interest in plant-based meat amid the scarcity and higher prices in the meat department, we quickly pivoted our strategy by working with influencers to develop recipes with trending alternative meats and plant-based proteins in a nationwide campaign. With more consumers cooking from home and looking for protein alternatives, we want shoppers to know that pears are incredibly versatile and filling as an ingredient. Pears are ideal with meat substitutes and in plant-based dishes, adding complex flavor and nutrients,” said PBNW President and CEO Kevin Moffitt.

The multi-faceted initiative includes around twenty influencers in key markets around the U.S. and Canada sharing pear recipe content that is focused on plant-based meat and alternative meat substitutes, plant-based dishes, and meals that are easy to cook at home for the whole family. In addition to working with influencers, PBNW is also engaging diverse communities of consumers with targeted social media advertisements, newsletters and articles, all of which spotlight the versatility of pears in all forms of recipes.

With pears still plentiful in the market, PBNW has remained nimble and innovative throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, directing consumers to our 400+ shoppable recipes with organic and paid social media, focusing content on recipes that are easy to make at home, promoting pears for online shoppers, and educating consumers who are looking for longer lasting produce items.

The organization plans to lead off the 2020-21 season with many of these tactics to reach consumers with an expectation that these new consumer shopping behaviors will continue even as travel restrictions lift.

