USA Pears Wins Marketing Award for Virtual Flavor Experience with Northwest Growers

PORTLAND, Ore. – USA Pears is excited to announce that the organization has been awarded Best In-house Digital Marketing Campaign for its Virtual Flavor Experience videos from PR News and the Social Shake-up’s 2021 Digital + Social Media Awards. The videos also won honorable mention in the overall video category, against strong entries from major brands. The annual awards recognize the most innovative and industry-altering digital communicators and campaigns.

The videos were developed in-house to highlight the people and places that make the Northwest pear industry so unique with a primary objective of creating tantalizing pear moments. Many consumers are also interested in learning where their food comes from, and the video series emphasized the flavor and versatility of pears with the joy of biting into a deliciously ripe pear being shared by the people that grow them. The videos were used extensively on the USA Pears organic and paid social media channels, as well as shared with retailer digital marketing platforms.

“Our organization takes great pride in the creative content we produce in-house. We are honored to accept this award for a campaign that we feel showcases the passion of Northwest pear growers and features the amazing flavor and versatility of fresh pears that they grow,” said Neil Ferguson, Creative Marketing Manager at USA Pears, who conceptualized, wrote, produced and directed the videos. “With the elimination of in-person consumer sampling opportunities this past year, we brought the virtual flavor experience to shoppers directly from the orchards. With this award-winning campaign and a successful season wrapping up, we plan to continue developing beautiful content highlighting the unique flavor and versatility of fresh pears.”

In addition to winning Best In-house Digital Marketing Campaign, USA Pears and Pear Bureau Northwest received honorable mention for the Instagram Campaign category for their Instagram Augmented Reality (AR) feature, “What’s Your Pear-sonality”. These honors reflect the organization’s continued investment into digital content that is fresh, engaging and forward-thinking. They were featured alongside content that included the season’s targeted ads highlighting pear varieties and flavor traits, over 400 shoppable recipes, featured influencer campaigns, and digital promotions with retailers.

The videos are available to watch here. If you would like a download of any video, please email Neil Ferguson: nferguson@usapears.com.

Be sure to follow USA Pears on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest throughout the season to see and learn more about pears.

About Pear Bureau Northwest/USA Pears

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 87% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents over 800 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at info@usapears.com or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site Trade.USAPears.org or consumer site, USAPears.org