USApple: 2021 Young Apple Leader Applications Now Open

(Falls Church, Va.) – The U.S. Apple Association (USApple) today launched its application process for the 2021 Young Apple Leader (YAL) class. Interested applicants have until Dec. 31, 2020 to submit their applications.

The mission of the YAL program is to equip the next generation of American apple growers and emerging leaders with an understanding of how federal, regulatory and legislative issues directly affect their apple business, and to provide an opportunity to learn from peers and apple leaders from around the country. The program gives the industry’s next generation opportunities to learn about advocacy, the most pressing issues facing the industry’s future and how to lead in their local communities.

ELIGIBILITY

• Must be 18-35 years of age

• Must serve the apple industry in some capacity (i.e. growing, shipping, packing, marketing, retailing, procurement, etc.)

• Must attend the USApple Capitol Hill Day in March 2021

• Must attend the USApple Annual Conference in August 2021

• Must engage in USApple’s social media program

• Must attend periodic virtual workshops and other events

USApple encourages emerging apple professionals and industry newcomers to apply. The application can be found here, or by contacting Matt Hendrickson at [email protected].