USApple Announces 2025 NextGen Apple Fellowship Class

Falls Church, VA — The U.S. Apple Association (USApple) announces the newest members of its leadership development program, the NextGen Apple Fellowship. Seven fellows from across the country have been selected to participate in the 2025 class.

The 2025 NextGen Apple Fellows include:

Julieta Castillo

Marketing Coordinator

Superfresh Growers (Washington)

Zachary Cohen

Sales

Cohen Produce Marketing (Pennsylvania)

William Gant

Production Coordinator

CMI Orchards, LLC (Washington)

Theresa Kober

Food Safety Manager

Riveridge Produce Marketing, Inc (Michigan)

Tyler Mooney

Planning & Analytics Manager

Stemilt Growers, LLC (Washington)

Shelbi Perkins

Key Account Manager PNW

BeeHero (Washington)

Marshall Saunders

Sales

Saunders Brothers Inc. (Virginia)

The NextGen Apple Fellowship focuses on hands-on experience with legislative and regulatory issues, professional development, a one-on-one mentorship program, opportunities to network with top industry leaders, community engagement, and more.

“Following an extensive interview process with applicants from across the country, we are excited to name the 2025 class of the NextGen Apple Fellowship,” said USApple Board Member and Chair of the NextGen Advisory Committee Elizabeth Pauls of Wittenbach Orchards in Michigan. “Each of the fellows was chosen because of their distinguished work in the apple sector, their tremendous potential, and their enthusiasm for the fellowship. USApple is excited for this class of individuals who come from diverse careers in the apple industry and balance one another with a vast collection of strengths and expertise. As the national apple association, we’re looking forward to harnessing their skills and voice for the betterment of the industry.”

The 2025 NextGen Apple Fellowship will have its kickoff meeting in Washington, D.C., March 24-26, in conjunction with USApple’s Capitol Hill Day. The program will run through December 2025. To learn more about the fellowship, and to see past alumni, click here.

USApple is the national trade association representing all segments of the apple industry. Members include 36 state and regional apple associations, representing 27,000 apple growers throughout the country and more than 3,700 apple-related companies. Our members collectively grow more than 10 billion pounds of apples a year on average, supporting about 150,000 jobs and generating more than $8 billion in total wages and almost $23 billion in economic activity.