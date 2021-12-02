USApple Announces New NextGen Apple Fellowship; Applications Open Dec. 1

Falls Church, Va. — The U.S. Apple Association today announced the launch of its new emerging apple leader program, the NextGen Apple Fellowship. The program will focus on providing eight fellows annually with career development, one-on-one mentoring, hands-on advocacy experience, community service work and many other added benefits. Applications open today, December 1.

Like it’s predecessor, the Young Apple Leader program, NexGen will continue USApple’s legacy of providing up-and-coming apple leaders with critical government affairs and advocacy training, as well as the program’s annual trip to Washington, D.C., for USApple’s Capitol Hill Day. In addition, the NextGen Apple Fellowship will take a more concentrated approach to career development with a professional development/teamwork retreat, media training, industry learning webinars and forums, as well as the opportunity for fellows to attend USApple’s annual Outlook conference. In addition, fellows will be provided an ongoing and unique one-on-one mentorship with an established industry leader to provide guidance and networking opportunities.

“After many internal discussions, former Young Apple Leader participant survey findings and long-term strategic planning, we have created a refreshed and restructured program to equip the next generation for leadership roles in their businesses, in the apple industry and within their communities,” said Tracy Grondine, USApple Vice President of Communications and program lead. “To ensure competitiveness of the program and foster a close environment of teamwork, we also decided to limit the fellowship to eight participants.”

To be eligible for the fellowship, applicants must be between the ages of 18-35 and must serve the apple industry in some capacity (i.e. growing, shipping, packing, marketing, retailing, procurement, etc.). The application process includes: submittal of a selfie-style video explaining why the applicant would be a good fit for the fellowship; a required recommendation from an industry, community or academic leader; and virtual interviews with the USApple NextGen Advisory Committee.

Applications for the NextGen Apple Fellowship are open Dec. 1-Dec. 31 and can be found here. 2022 fellows will be announced in mid-February.