USApple Awards Apples4Ed Grants to Four In-Need Schools

Falls Church, Va. —The U.S. Apple Association has awarded Apples4Education grants to four schools from around the nation for the 2022-23 school year. Each $4,000 grant will provide supplemental student nutrition and expose students to a wider variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as teach students about healthy eating.

The four schools include:

Brunswick High School, Lawrenceville, Va.

Clay Elementary School, Clay, W.V.

Montour High School, McKees Rocks, Pa.

Union Gap School, Union Gap, Wash.

More than 60 public schools from across the country applied for an Apples4Ed grant. Applications were then juried by a panel of judges for need, student impact and longevity of program funding. Brunswick, Clay and Union Gap schools will use the funding to provide healthy snack pantries for their students. The grant awarded to Montour High School will help fund a system of hydroponic tower gardens in both the high school and local elementary school. The hydroponic tower gardens will be used to grow and harvest food and will supply students with nutrient-dense snacks. USApple plans to award a fifth school a $4,000 grant prior to commencement of the 2022-23 school year.

Former USApple Board Chair Mike Preacher presented the A4E grant to Union Gap School in Union Gap, Wash.

USApple Vice President of Communications Tracy Grondine presented the Apples4Ed award to Clay Elementary School in Clay, W.V.

USApple President and CEO Jim Bair presented the A4E grant to Brunswick High School in Lawrenceville, Va.

USApple President and CEO Jim Bair presented the A4E grant to Montour High School in McKees Rocks, Pa.

“The lasting impact of COVID has left many students more reliant on school-provided meals,” said USApple Vice President of Communications Tracy Grondine. “All of the schools USApple awarded were in communities where many of the families live below the poverty line. The Apples4Ed grants will provide nourishment for students to help get them through the school day while also reinforcing a positive relationship with nutritious snacks.”

Research shows that fruits, vegetables, whole grains and proteins boosts energy, which in turn creates a better learning environment for students while sustaining their energy levels for after-school activities.

Applications for Apples4Ed funding for the 2023-24 school year will open in September and can be accessed at Apples4Ed.com. Winners will be announced in April and May 2023.