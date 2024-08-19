USApple Elects Brett Baker as Board Chair for 2024-2025 Term 

Falls Church, VA — The U.S. Apple Association (USApple) has named a new chair to lead its Board of Directors. New York marketer and shipper, Brett Baker, President of United Apple Sales, will serve the 2024-25 term.

Raised on a fruit and vegetable farm in Ransomville, New York, Baker follows a unique legacy – both in the apple business and in this esteemed industry leadership role. Baker’s father, Paul Baker, was chair of USApple in 1989.

“This is a pivotal time to have someone with Brett’s experience and deep-rooted passion for agriculture at the helm of our Board of Directors,” said Jim Bair, President and CEO of USApple. “His leadership will be essential to driving innovation and addressing challenges.”

Prior to joining United Apple Sales in 2010, Baker graduated from Cornell in 1999 and spent a handful of years on the family farm. Then, he went into the grocery retail business with Aldi for nine years.

“It’s an honor to be elected as the chair of USApple,” said Baker. “I am committed to continuing the work of my predecessors – including my own late father – to advocate for our industry, foster innovation, and overcome the challenges we face. As an industry working together, we can enact meaningful change through USApple.”

Baker succeeds 2023-24 USApple Chair Steve Clement, CEO of PNW Tree Fruit in Washington. The gavel was officially passed from Clement to Baker at USApple’s Board of Directors meeting in Chicago at the completion of its Outlook conference on Friday.

USApple’s 2024-25 elected board officers include:

Chair: Brett Baker, President, United Apple Sales LLC; NY

Vice Chair: Steve Smith, Vice President, Marketing, Washington Fruit; WA

Secretary: Philip Glaize, III, Head of Operations / Sales, Glaize Apples, VA

Treasurer: Kaari Stannard, President & CEO, New York Apple Sales; NY

Immediate Past Chair: Steve Clement, CEO, PNW Tree Fruit; WA

USApple is the national trade association representing all segments of the apple industry. Members include 36 state and regional apple associations, representing 26,000 apple growers throughout the country and more than 3,700 apple-related companies. Our members collectively grow more than 10 billion pounds of apples a year on average, supporting about 150,000 jobs and generating more than $8 billion in total wages and almost $23 billion in economic activity.