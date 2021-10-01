USApple Launches 2021-22 Apples4Ed Grant Program

Falls Church, Va.—The U.S. Apple Association has launched its 2021-22 Apples4Ed initiative—a grant program that supports healthy eating initiatives in public schools across the United States. USApple will fund five $4,000 healthy eating initiatives on campuses in 2022.

“After a pause due to the pandemic, we are happy to once again be able to offer the program to schools in need,” said USApple Vice President of Communications Tracy Grondine. “When children have access to healthy nutrition, they’re more likely to be healthy and successful in many other parts of their lives. Apples4Ed supports schools across the country with grant funding to supplement student nutrition and expose students to a wider variety of fresh fruits and vegetables.”

In the spring of 2020, USApple postponed awarding the Apples4Ed grant prizes due to school closures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. With applications intended for in-classroom instructional plans and school communities quickly transitioning to remote learning, USApple decided to direct that funding to support the School Nutrition Foundation’s “Help Feed School Kids Now!” emergency feeding campaign. The $20,000 donation aided SNF’s frontline work to ensure that students who depended on the National School Lunch Program did not go hungry while in-person classrooms remained closed.

The 2021-22 Apples4Ed application can be found at Apples4Ed.com. Public schools with students enrolled in any grade from kindergarten through 12th are eligible to apply. Applications are due by January 21, 2022. Winners will be selected in February and announced in March and April of 2022.

USApple is proud to continue its partnership with the School Nutrition Association and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture on the Apples4Ed program.

To learn more and submit your school, visit Apples4Ed.com.