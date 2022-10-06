USApple Launches 2023 Apples4Ed Grant Program

Falls Church, Va. — The U.S. Apple Association has launched its 2023 Apples4Ed initiative—a grant program that supports healthy eating initiatives in public schools across the United States. USApple will fund five $5,000 healthy eating initiatives on campuses in 2023.

The 2023 Apples4Ed application can be found at Apples4Ed.com.

“Continuing COVID-related food insecurity, coupled with escalating food prices from inflation, has prompted USApple to increase Apples4Ed grants from $4,000 to $5,000 for 2023, allowing more possibilities to be available to underserved students,” said USApple Vice President of Communications Tracy Grondine. “All U.S. public schools, from elementary through high school, have a chance at being awarded this grant to make a difference for their school community.”

Public schools with students enrolled in any grade from kindergarten through 12th are eligible to apply. Applications are due by January 25, 2023. Winners will be selected in February and announced in March and April of 2023.

2022 Apples4Ed grant winners included: Brunswick High School, Lawrenceville, Va., Clay Elementary School, Clay, W.Va.; Montour High School, McKees Rocks, Pa., and Union Gap School, Union Gap, Wash.

To learn more and submit your school, visit Apples4Ed.com.