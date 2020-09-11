USApple Passes Gavel to New Board Chair

Falls Church, Va. — The U.S. Apple Association has named a new chair to lead its board of directors. Mike Preacher, a marketing executive for one of the country’s leading fruit grower and shipping companies, will serve the 2020-21 term.

Preacher is the marketing director of Domex Superfresh Growers, a fifth-generation, family-owned, agricultural company in the Pacific Northwest. Superfresh is the exclusive grower of the Autumn Glory® apple. Prior to his tenure with Superfresh Growers, Preacher worked for Starbucks Coffee Company, in the food and Starbucks Card categories.

“Mike’s hands-on commitment to the apple industry and USApple has been a tremendous asset to the organization and can only grow during his leadership as board chair,” said USApple President and CEO Jim Bair. “Mike is always the first to lend his support to USApple efforts, whether it’s policy issues, communications initiatives or simply as the staff’s most ardent cheerleader. His go-get ‘em attitude is infectious and, I expect, will breathe a renewed energy into the organization.”

Preacher has been active in the apple industry for years, including three years of service as a USApple officer. His immediate past role was vice chair of the USApple Board of Directors and chair of the organization’s government affairs committee.

Aside from his leadership with USApple, Preacher serves on the board of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, an organization dedicated to conserving the shrub-steppe habitat of central Washington state. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Whitman College. He and wife, Kristin, have two sons and live in Yakima, Wash.

Preacher succeeds 2019-20 Chair Jeff Colombini, president of Lodi Farming in Stockton, Calif.

USApple’s 2020-21 elected board officers include: Chris Alpers, Mich., vice chair; Brenda Briggs, Pa., secretary; and Craig Hinkle, Pa., treasurer.