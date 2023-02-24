USApple Promotes Mitchell Liwanag to Manager of Environmental Affairs

U.S. Apple Association Produce February 24, 2023

Falls Church, Va. — The U.S. Apple Association announced the promotion of Mitchell Liwanag to Manager of Environmental Affairs. In his new role, Liwanag will represent USApple in matters concerning the environment, including pesticides, water, energy, climate and stewardship, as well as identify new areas for the organization to engage and participate in the areas of sustainability and the climate.

“Apple growers have long embraced sustainable farming practices and environmental stewardship,” said USApple President and CEO Jim Bair. “As the industry continues to help lead the charge in sustainability initiatives, it makes sense to add environmental affairs capacity to USApple’s issue portfolios, and Mitchell’s background in environmental policy lends itself to the endeavor. Mitchell has proven himself to be a valued member of the USApple team. His skillset is wide and this is the next step in his providing value to the apple industry.”

Liwanag joined USApple in January 2022 as Manager of Association Management. He previously worked at the National Communication Association and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. He holds a Master of Public Policy, with a concentration in environmental policy, from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Communication from the California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. 

