USDA Announces Appointments to the Mushroom Council

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the appointment of three members to serve on the Mushroom Council. The appointees will serve three-year terms from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2024.

Members appointed are:

Michael J. Basciani, Sr., Avondale, Pennsylvania – Representing Region 2

Meghan Klotzbach, West Grove, Pennsylvania – Representing Region 2

Jack Guan, Commerce, California – Representing Region 3

The nine-member council is comprised of eight domestic growers and one importer. The members represent four regions: three domestic growers are from states other than California and Pennsylvania (Region 1), four domestic growers are from Pennsylvania (Region 2), one domestic grower is from California (Region 3) and the importer represents Region 4. Council members are nominated by their peers and appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture.

More information about the council, including a roster of members, is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Mushroom Council webpage and on the council’s website at www.mushroomcouncil.com.

AMS policy is that diversity of the board should reflect the diversity of its industries in terms of the experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies, and other distinguishing factors that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. When submitting nominations, the industry must consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.