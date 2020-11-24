USDA Announces Appointments to the Mushroom Council

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the appointment of three members to serve on the Mushroom Council. The appointees will serve three-year terms from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2023.

Members appointed are:

Curtis Jurgensmeyer, Miami, Oklahoma – Representing Region 1

Joe Caldwell, Wyomissing, Pennsylvania – Representing Region 2

Jane Rhyno, Ontario, Canada- Representing Region 4

The nine-member council is comprised of eight domestic growers and one importer. The members represent four regions: three domestic growers are from states other than California and Pennsylvania (Region 1), four domestic growers are from Pennsylvania (Region 2), one domestic grower is from California (Region 3) and the importer represents Region 4. Council members are nominated by their peers and appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture.

More information about the council, including a roster of members, is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Mushroom Council webpage and on the council’s website at www.mushroomcouncil.com.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 21 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.