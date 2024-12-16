USDA Announces Appointments to the National Mango Board

USDA Produce December 15, 2024

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the appointment of six members to serve on the National Mango Board. Six appointees will serve three-year terms, beginning January 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2027.

Newly appointed members are:

  • District I Importer: Albert Perez, Miami, Florida
  • District I Importer: Luis Orrantia, Doral, Florida
  • Domestic Producer: Umi Martin, Waimea, Hawaii
  • First Handler: Luis Gabriel Cintron, Miami, Florida
  • Foreign Producer: Helena Medeiros, João Pessoa Petrolina, Brazil
  • Foreign Producer: Jose Angel Crespo, El Rosario, Sinaloa, Mexico

The National Mango Board has 18 members, including eight importers, seven foreign producers, two domestic producers, and one first handler.

More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) National Mango Board webpage or on the board’s website at www.mango.org.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

AMS policy is that diversity of the boards, councils and committees it oversees should reflect the diversity of their industries in terms of the experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies and other distinguishing factors, including but not limited to individuals from historically underserved communities, that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. Throughout the full nomination process, the industry must conduct extensive outreach, paying particular attention to reaching underserved communities, and consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.

Related Articles

Dairy

USDA Issues Recommended Decision Proposing Amendments to all Eleven Federal Milk Marketing Orders

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Dairy July 5, 2024

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a Recommended Decision on its website proposing to amend the uniform pricing formulas applicable in all 11 Federal milk marketing orders (FMMOs). The Recommended Decision follows a 49-day national hearing held from August 23, 2023, to January 30, 2024, in Carmel, Indiana, where USDA heard testimony and received evidence on 21 proposals from the dairy industry. 

Produce

FY 2019 Pesticide Report: Consistent with Trends Over the Past 8 Years, Pesticide Residue Levels Remain Low

FDA Produce October 21, 2021

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued its annual Pesticide Residue Monitoring Program Report for FY 2019. We tested for 812 pesticides and industrial chemicals across 4,692 total samples and the majority of samples had pesticide residues below the limits (known as “tolerances”) set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These results are consistent with the trend of low levels of pesticide residue violations over the past 8 years.