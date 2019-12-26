USDA Announces Appointments to the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the appointment of 13 members and 11 alternate members to serve on the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council. The appointees will serve three-year terms from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2022.
Members appointed or reappointed are:
- California Producer: Mr. William J. Steed, Pauma Valley
- Florida Producer: Mr. Bill Braswell, Auburndale
- Georgia Producer: Mr. John V. Bennett, Alma
- Michigan Producer: Mr. George Fritz, Bloomingdale
- New Jersey Producer: Mr. Paul J. Macrie, III, Hammonton
- North Carolina Producer: Mr. Chris Barnhill, Ivanhoe
- Oregon Producer: Mr. Douglas A. Krahmer, St. Paul
- Washington Producer: Mr. Bryan Sakuma, Bow
- Handler: Mrs. Risa Bakker, Hanford, Calif.
- Importer 2: Mr. James C. Clinard, Jr., Plant City, Fla.
- Importer 3: Ms. Janice L. Honigberg, Chicago, Ill.
- Importer 4: Mr. Bo Slack, Wenatchee, Wash.
- Exporter Canada: Mr. Raymon S. Biln, Pitt Meadows, British Columbia
Alternate members appointed or reappointed are:
- California Producer: Mr. Young Oh Kwun, Porterville
- Florida Producer: Mrs. Brittany H. Lee, Gainesville
- Georgia Producer: Mr. Michael Railey, Homerville
- Michigan Producer: Mr. Robert Carini, West Olive
- New Jersey Producer: Mr. Matthew Macrie, Hammonton
- North Carolina Producer: Mr. H. Neil Moore, Ivanhoe
- Washington Producer: Mr. Brenton Roy, Prosser
- Importer 2: Mr. Guy P. Cotton, Morada, Calif.
- Importer 3: Mr. Ryan Lockman, Traverse City, Mich.
- Importer 4: Mr. Thomas H. Bodtke, South Haven, Mich.
- Exporter Canada: Mr. Jesse Brar, Abbotsford, British Columbia
The 20-member council is composed of 12 producers, four importers, two exporters, one handler and one public member. Each member seat has a corresponding alternate seat. Members and alternates can serve up to two consecutive three-year terms.
More information about the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, including a roster of members, is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council webpage and on the council’s website at www.ushbc.org.
Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. The Agricultural Marketing Service provides oversight to 21 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity, and is paid for by industry assessments.