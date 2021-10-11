USDA Announces Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee Virtual Meeting

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee (FVIAC) will hold a virtual meeting Nov. 3-4, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET each day.

USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is organizing the meeting, which is open to the public. Registration is required. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_UGOoi1p_RFKDpp1vzcYKZg

Or an H.323/SIP room system:

H.323: 161.199.138.10 (US West) or 161.199.136.10 (US East)

Meeting ID: 161 869 0622

SIP: 1618690622@sip.zoomgov.com

Meeting details and an opportunity for public comment on issues affecting the fruit and vegetable industry are available in a Federal Register notice published on Oct. 4, 2021.

Members of the public who wish to submit written comments related to the fruit and vegetable industry should do so on www.regulations.gov. Members of the public wishing to speak at the meeting, or for those that wish to arrange for special accommodations, should contact the FVIAC Designated Federal Officer Darrell Hughes at (202) 348-2576 or SCPFVIAC@usda.gov.

The deadline to submit written comments, sign up for oral comments and request special accommodations is 11:59 p.m. ET, Oct. 22, 2021.

USDA established the committee in 2001 to examine the full spectrum of issues facing the fruit and vegetable industry and create a forum to provide suggestions and ideas to the department on ways to improve programs to meet the changing needs of the produce industry. Committee members represent a broad cross-section of the industry.

Information about the meeting and the committee is available on the AMS Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee webpage.