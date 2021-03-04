USDA Announces Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee Virtual Meeting

USDA AMS Produce March 4, 2021

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee (FVIAC) will hold a virtual meeting on April 6, 2021. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is organizing the meeting, which is open to the public.

The committee will meet via webinar from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Meeting details and an opportunity for public comment on issues affecting the fruit and vegetable industry are available through the Federal Register notice published on Feb. 26, 2021.

