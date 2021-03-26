USDA Announces Removal of Frozen Mango from Mango Research and Promotion Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced an interim rule that amends the Mango Promotion Research and Information Order to remove frozen mangos as a covered commodity. In a referendum held Sept. 21 through Oct. 9, 2020, mango first handlers and importers voted to remove the provisions of frozen mangos from the order.

The interim rule eliminates the assessment on frozen mangos and reduces the National Mango Board membership by eliminating two frozen mango and one foreign processor of frozen mango positions. It also removes references to frozen mangos as a covered commodity in other provisions.

The interim rule was published in the Federal Register on Feb. 24, 2021 with a request for comment. The rule was effective on Feb. 25, 2021. Comments received by April 26, 2021 will be considered before a final rule is issued.

For more information about the order or the board, visit the AMS National Mango Board webpage and the board’s website, Mango.org, or contact Marketing Specialist Marlene Betts at (202) 720-5057 or [email protected].

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.