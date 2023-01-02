USDA Announces Virtual Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee Meeting

USDA AMS Produce January 2, 2023

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee (FVIAC) will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is organizing the meeting, which is open to the public.

Register in advance for the virtual FVIAC meeting
Meeting ID: 161 033 8300

Registration is required. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing instructions on how to join the meeting.

Meeting details and information on the public comment period can be viewed in the Federal Register notice published on Dec. 29, 2022.

Written comments related to the fruit and vegetable industry can be submitted at regulations.gov. The deadline to submit written comments is Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET. For special accommodations, please contact Darrell Hughes, FVIAC Designated Federal Officer, at SCPFVIAC@usda.gov or by phone at (202) 348-2576.

USDA established the committee in 2001 to examine the full spectrum of issues facing the fruit and vegetable industry and create a forum to provide suggestions and ideas to the department on ways to improve programs to meet the changing needs of the produce industry. Committee members represent a broad cross-section of the industry.

Information about the meeting and the committee is available on the AMS Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee webpage.

