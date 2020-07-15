USDA Appoints 24 Members to Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the appointment of 24 industry representatives to the Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee (FVIAC). The reappointed and newly appointed members will serve terms of up to two years beginning immediately and ending in July 2022. The appointees were selected from nominations received in November 2019 resulting from the Oct. 22, 2019, announcement of the re-establishment of the committee and request for nominations.

Re-appointed are:

Member Company/Organization Industry Affiliation Group Kelly Carl (KC) Ely FreshPoint Wholesalers/Distributors/Suppliers Bret Erickson J&D Produce Inc. Grower/Packer/Shipper Kiley Harper-Larsen NK Lago Farms, LLC. dba The Ag Safety Lady Grower/Packer/Shipper Michael Janis San Francisco Wholesale Produce Market Wholesalers/Distributors/Suppliers Brian Kirschenmann Kirschenmann Farms, Inc Grower/Packer/Shipper Tom Lipetzky Colorado Department of Agriculture State Department of Agriculture Paul Palmby Seneca Foods Corporation Processors Reade Sievert Associated Wholesale Grocers Retailers Derrin Wheeler MBG Marketing Cooperatives/Food Hubs/Farmers Markets Tommy Wilkins Grow Farms Texas Retailers Charles A. Wingard Walter P. Rawl & Sons Grower/Packer/Shipper Donn Zea California Prune Board/

Prune Marketing Committee Trade Associations/Farm Organizations

Newly appointed are:

Member (Representative) Company/Organization Industry Affiliation Group Julie Masser Ballay Sterman Masser Inc. Grower/Packer/Shipper Troy Bland Bland Farms, LLC Grower/Packer/Shipper David Einstandig Mastronardi Produce-USA, Inc. Grower/Packer/Shipper Lisa Ford Publix Supermarkets Retailers George Hamner Indian River Exchange Packers, Inc. Grower/Packer/Shipper Cindy Jewell California Giant, Inc. Grower/Packer/Shipper Paul Lightfoot BrightFarms, Inc. Grower/Packer/Shipper Kay Riley Snake River Produce Co., LLC Grower/Packer/Shipper David Sherrod Southeast Produce Council Inc Trade Associations/Farm Organizations Karla Stockli California Fig Advisory Board Trade Associations/Farm Organizations Paul Teague Teague Produce and Consulting Services Wholesalers/Distributors/Suppliers David Zapf Naturipe Value-Added Foods, LLC Processors

Originally chartered in 2001, the FVIAC advises the Secretary of Agriculture on issues affecting the fruit and vegetable industry. Committee members represent organic and non-organic growers, shippers, wholesalers, retailers, industry trade associations, importers, processors, foodservice suppliers, food brokers, state departments of agriculture and farmers markets on local, regional and national levels. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) ensures the committee is administered according to the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

More information about the committee is available on the Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee webpage on the AMS website.