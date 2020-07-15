USDA Appoints 24 Members to Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the appointment of 24 industry representatives to the Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee (FVIAC). The reappointed and newly appointed members will serve terms of up to two years beginning immediately and ending in July 2022. The appointees were selected from nominations received in November 2019 resulting from the Oct. 22, 2019, announcement of the re-establishment of the committee and request for nominations.
Re-appointed are:
|Member
|Company/Organization
|Industry Affiliation Group
|Kelly Carl (KC) Ely
|FreshPoint
|Wholesalers/Distributors/Suppliers
|Bret Erickson
|J&D Produce Inc.
|Grower/Packer/Shipper
|Kiley Harper-Larsen
|NK Lago Farms, LLC. dba The Ag Safety Lady
|Grower/Packer/Shipper
|Michael Janis
|San Francisco Wholesale Produce Market
|Wholesalers/Distributors/Suppliers
|Brian Kirschenmann
|Kirschenmann Farms, Inc
|Grower/Packer/Shipper
|Tom Lipetzky
|Colorado Department of Agriculture
|State Department of Agriculture
|Paul Palmby
|Seneca Foods Corporation
|Processors
|Reade Sievert
|Associated Wholesale Grocers
|Retailers
|Derrin Wheeler
|MBG Marketing
|Cooperatives/Food Hubs/Farmers Markets
|Tommy Wilkins
|Grow Farms Texas
|Retailers
|Charles A. Wingard
|Walter P. Rawl & Sons
|Grower/Packer/Shipper
|Donn Zea
|California Prune Board/
Prune Marketing Committee
|Trade Associations/Farm Organizations
Newly appointed are:
|Member (Representative)
|Company/Organization
|Industry Affiliation Group
|Julie Masser Ballay
|Sterman Masser Inc.
|Grower/Packer/Shipper
|Troy Bland
|Bland Farms, LLC
|Grower/Packer/Shipper
|David Einstandig
|Mastronardi Produce-USA, Inc.
|Grower/Packer/Shipper
|Lisa Ford
|Publix Supermarkets
|Retailers
|George Hamner
|Indian River Exchange Packers, Inc.
|Grower/Packer/Shipper
|Cindy Jewell
|California Giant, Inc.
|Grower/Packer/Shipper
|Paul Lightfoot
|BrightFarms, Inc.
|Grower/Packer/Shipper
|Kay Riley
|Snake River Produce Co., LLC
|Grower/Packer/Shipper
|David Sherrod
|Southeast Produce Council Inc
|Trade Associations/Farm Organizations
|Karla Stockli
|California Fig Advisory Board
|Trade Associations/Farm Organizations
|Paul Teague
|Teague Produce and Consulting Services
|Wholesalers/Distributors/Suppliers
|David Zapf
|Naturipe Value-Added Foods, LLC
|Processors
Originally chartered in 2001, the FVIAC advises the Secretary of Agriculture on issues affecting the fruit and vegetable industry. Committee members represent organic and non-organic growers, shippers, wholesalers, retailers, industry trade associations, importers, processors, foodservice suppliers, food brokers, state departments of agriculture and farmers markets on local, regional and national levels. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) ensures the committee is administered according to the Federal Advisory Committee Act.
More information about the committee is available on the Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee webpage on the AMS website.