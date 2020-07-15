USDA Appoints 24 Members to Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the appointment of 24 industry representatives to the Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee (FVIAC). The reappointed and newly appointed members will serve terms of up to two years beginning immediately and ending in July 2022. The appointees were selected from nominations received in November 2019 resulting from the Oct. 22, 2019, announcement of the re-establishment of the committee and request for nominations.

 Re-appointed are: 

MemberCompany/OrganizationIndustry Affiliation Group
Kelly Carl (KC) ElyFreshPointWholesalers/Distributors/Suppliers
Bret EricksonJ&D Produce Inc.Grower/Packer/Shipper
Kiley Harper-LarsenNK Lago Farms, LLC. dba The Ag Safety LadyGrower/Packer/Shipper
Michael JanisSan Francisco Wholesale Produce MarketWholesalers/Distributors/Suppliers
Brian KirschenmannKirschenmann Farms, IncGrower/Packer/Shipper
Tom LipetzkyColorado Department of AgricultureState Department of Agriculture
Paul PalmbySeneca Foods CorporationProcessors
Reade SievertAssociated Wholesale GrocersRetailers
Derrin WheelerMBG MarketingCooperatives/Food Hubs/Farmers Markets
Tommy WilkinsGrow Farms TexasRetailers
Charles A. WingardWalter P. Rawl & SonsGrower/Packer/Shipper
Donn ZeaCalifornia Prune Board/
Prune Marketing Committee		Trade Associations/Farm Organizations

 Newly appointed are: 

Member (Representative)Company/OrganizationIndustry Affiliation Group
Julie Masser BallaySterman Masser Inc.Grower/Packer/Shipper
Troy BlandBland Farms, LLCGrower/Packer/Shipper
David EinstandigMastronardi Produce-USA, Inc.Grower/Packer/Shipper
Lisa FordPublix SupermarketsRetailers
George HamnerIndian River Exchange Packers, Inc.Grower/Packer/Shipper
Cindy JewellCalifornia Giant, Inc.Grower/Packer/Shipper
Paul LightfootBrightFarms, Inc.Grower/Packer/Shipper
Kay RileySnake River Produce Co., LLCGrower/Packer/Shipper
David SherrodSoutheast Produce Council IncTrade Associations/Farm Organizations
Karla StockliCalifornia Fig Advisory BoardTrade Associations/Farm Organizations
Paul TeagueTeague Produce and Consulting ServicesWholesalers/Distributors/Suppliers
David ZapfNaturipe Value-Added Foods, LLCProcessors

Originally chartered in 2001, the FVIAC advises the Secretary of Agriculture on issues affecting the fruit and vegetable industry. Committee members represent organic and non-organic growers, shippers, wholesalers, retailers, industry trade associations, importers, processors, foodservice suppliers, food brokers, state departments of agriculture and farmers markets on local, regional and national levels. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) ensures the committee is administered according to the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

More information about the committee is available on the Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee webpage on the AMS website.

