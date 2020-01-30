USDA Appoints New Board Members to the National Mango Board

Orlando, Fla. – The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, has appointed three members from the frozen mango industry to serve on the National Mango Board (NMB). Two appointees will serve three-year terms beginning immediately and ending on December 31, 2022 and one appointee will serve a two-year term beginning immediately and ending on December 31, 2021.

In March 2019, the Mango Order was amended to expand the national research and promotion programs to include coverage of frozen mango. The newly appointed board members who will serve three-year terms are frozen mango importer Xiomara E. Elias Argote of San Luis Obispo, CA and frozen mango foreign processor Jorge E. Sosa Perez Sandi of Michoacan, Mexico. The newly appointed board member who will serve a two-year term is frozen mango importer Jean-Christophe Hesteau of Michoacan, Mexico.

“On behalf of the entire National Mango Board, congratulations and welcome to the newly appointed board members from the frozen industry,” stated Manuel Michel, Executive Director of the NMB. “We look forward to working closely with all the members as we continue to drive mango consumption and develop new strategies for increasing the demand for both fresh and frozen mango.”

About the National Mango Board

The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh and frozen mangos. The board’s vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One cup of the superfruit mango contains 100 calories, 100% of daily vitamin C, 35% of daily vitamin A, 12% of daily fiber, and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at mango.org.

