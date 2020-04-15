USDA Authorizes Importation of Fresh Citrus Fruit from China

USDA APHIS Produce April 15, 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is authorizing the importation of five types of commercially produced fresh citrus fruit from China into the continental United States. After thorough analysis, APHIS scientists determined that pummelo, Nanfeng honey mandarin, ponkan, sweet orange, and Satsuma mandarin fruit from China can be safely imported into the United States under a systems approach to protect against the introduction of plant pests. 

A systems approach is a series of measures taken by growers, packers, and shippers that, in combination, minimize pest risks prior to importation into the United States. In this case, the systems approach includes importation in commercial consignments only, registration of places of production and packinghouses, certification that the fruit is free of quarantine pests, trapping program for fruit flies, periodic inspections of places of production, grove sanitation, and postharvest disinfection and treatment. This completes agreements on another Chinese commodity listed in Annex 11: Plant Health of the Economic and Trade Agreement between the United States of America and The People’s Republic of China, Phase One.

This notice of authorization will go into effect on the date of publication in the Federal Register, April 15, 2020. The docket with information about this decision is available here upon publication on April 15, 2020: http://www.regulations.gov/#!docketDetail;D=APHIS-2014-0005

Related Articles

Produce

A Giant Team Effort Brings Strawberries to Costco’s First China Warehouse Club

August 28, 2019 California Giant Berry Farms

Working together: a key component of California Giant’s strategic plan implemented over a year ago when COO, Joe Barsi began leading the company’s operations. This week, Costco Wholesale opened the doors to its first China warehouse club location, but not without fresh California Giant berries on display – a task accepted with diligence from the berry company.

Floral

World Ornamental Horticulture Summit 2019 to Address Intellectual Property, Business Expansion and the Consumer Market in China

July 12, 2019 International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) is set to co-host the World Ornamental Horticulture Summit from 11 – 13th September 2019 in the Yanqing District of Beijing, China. The Summit will focus on three key areas; intellectual property (IP) in China, trade and cooperation for business expansion in China and developing an understanding of the Chinese consumer market.