USDA Proposes to Change Maturity Requirements for Avocados Grown in South Florida

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) invites comments on a proposed change to the maturity requirements for the Beta avocado variety under the federal marketing order for avocados grown in South Florida.

Under the proposed change, the avocado maturity shipping schedule would be updated to allow certain sizes and weights of the Beta avocado variety to be shipped two weeks earlier than currently allowed. This action would also make a corresponding change to the avocado import maturity regulations under Section 8e.

The Avocado Administrative Committee recommended this action to reflect earlier maturation of Beta variety avocados and to ensure that consumers receive quality avocados.

The Proposed Rule was published in the Federal Register on Sept. 20, 2024. Written comments are due by Nov. 19, 2024.

Comments should be posted on www.Regulations.gov or mailed to the Docket Clerk, Market Development Division, Specialty Crops Program, Agricultural Marketing Service, USDA, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, STOP 0237, Washington, DC 20250-0237. All comments to the proposed rule submitted by the deadline will be made available for public review and be considered before publication of the final rule.

More information about the marketing order regulating the handling of avocados grown in South Florida and imported avocados is available on the AMS 915 Florida Avocados webpage.

Authorized by the Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act of 1937, marketing orders are industry-driven programs that help fruit, vegetable and specialty crop producers and handlers achieve marketing success by leveraging their own funds to design and execute programs that they would not be able to do individually. AMS provides oversight of each fruit, vegetable and specialty crop marketing order and agreement to ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

More information about Federal marketing orders is available on the Marketing Orders and Agreements page of the AMS website or by contacting the Market Development Division at (202) 720-8085.