USDA Seeks National Mango Board Nominees

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is seeking nominations for the National Mango Board to fill seats for six members whose terms expire Dec. 31, 2021. Nomination applications for the seats are due Feb. 26, 2021. Selected representatives will serve three-year terms.

The National Mango Board is seeking nominees for the following seats:

Two importers of fresh mangos to represent District I

Two foreign producers of fresh mangos

One domestic producer of fresh mangos

One first handler of fresh mangos

The current 21-member board includes eight importers of fresh mangos, two domestic producers of fresh mangos, seven foreign producers of fresh mangos, one first handler of fresh mangos, two importers of frozen mangos, and one foreign processor of frozen mangos.

Applications are available online at www.mango.org/nominations, or by contacting Manuel Michel or Anna Deschamps-Polonia at (407) 629-7318, extension 112; or email [email protected] or [email protected]. You may also contact USDA Marketing Specialist Marlene Betts at (202) 720-5057 or [email protected].

The National Mango Board is industry-funded and supports the marketing and promotion of fresh mangos. USDA encourages board membership that reflects the diversity of the individuals served by the research and promotion programs. All eligible women, minorities, veterans and persons with disabilities are encouraged to seek nomination for a seat on the board.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized 21 industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal responsibility, program efficiency and fair treatment of participating stakeholders.