USDA Seeks Nominees for Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Produce August 7, 2024

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking nominations from specialty crop stakeholders to serve on the Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee (FVIAC). The deadline for nominations is Sept. 3, 2024.

To help industry members through the nomination process, USDA will offer the following virtual office hours via Zoom: at https://www.zoomgov.com/j/16115836517

Tuesday, August 6: 3pm – 5pm

Thursday, August 8: 4pm – 6pm

Monday, August 12: 10am – 12pm

Thursday, August 15: 10am – 12pm

Wednesday, August 21: 2pm – 4pm

Friday, August 23: 9am – 11am

(Please note, all times EDT)

Detailed information about the advisory committee’s background, candidate qualifications, requirements and forms are available on USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service website on the FVIAC Nomination Information webpage.

Nomination packages may be submitted by email to SCPFVIAC@usda.gov, which is preferred, or mailed to: Jennie M. Varela, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Attn: Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee, 1124 1st Street South, Winter Haven, FL, 33880.

Established in 2001, the FVIAC is administered by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS). Committee members represent the spectrum of the fruit and vegetable industry including shippers, wholesalers, brokers, retailers, processors, fresh cut processors, foodservice suppliers, state agencies, state departments of agriculture and trade associations. The FVIAC meets at least twice a year to develop recommendations on issues affecting the U.S. produce industry.

USDA encourages nominees who reflect the full diversity of the produce sector in terms of size and scale of operation, industry role, demographic characteristics, geographic location and production methods. Qualified candidates include active members of the fruit and vegetable industry serving in one of the above-mentioned agricultural capacities. 

Information about the committee is available on the AMS Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee webpage.

