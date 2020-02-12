USDA Seeks Nominees for the Mushroom Council

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking nominees for the Mushroom Council to succeed two U.S. regional producer members and one importer member whose terms expire on Dec. 31, 2020. The deadline to submit nominations is May 1, 2020.

The council will hold an election to select the nominees to forward to USDA for consideration. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will select individuals from the nominations submitted.

For a nomination application, contact Mushroom Council President and CEO Bart Minor at Bart@mushroomcouncil.org or Operations Manager Cheryl Abbate at Cheryl@mushroomcouncil.org, or call the council at (650) 632-4250. You may also contact Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Marketing Specialist Jeanette Palmer at (202)720-9915 or Jeanette.Palmer@usda.gov.

The nine-member council is comprised of eight producers and one importer. More information about the council is available on the AMS Mushroom Council web page and on the council’s website, www.mushroomcouncil.org.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 21 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity and is paid for by industry assessments.