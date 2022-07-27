USHBC Releases 2021 Impact Report

U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council Produce July 27, 2022

The 2021 USHBC Impact Report addresses the priority areas and pillars of focus and details USHBC’s efforts over the past year across every program.

The report highlights the 2021-2025 strategic plan and programming underway, which is all focused on driving domestic household penetration and demand for blueberries worldwide.

Thanks to the collaboration across our industry and a strong guiding vision, USHBC is perfectly poised to continue to drive the “Blue Wave” and move toward an era of continued growth and innovation.

The full report is available here

Related Articles

Produce

New Jersey Department of Agriculture Highlights Jersey Fresh Blueberries

New Jersey Department of Agriculture Produce June 23, 2022

New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher highlighted the beginning of blueberry season in the Garden State with a visit to Macrie Brothers Blueberry Farm. Secretary Fisher and state and local officials viewed the packing of Jersey Fresh blueberries to emphasize that locally grown produce and farm products are readily available now at farmers markets and stores around the state.

Produce

Leslie Wada Appointed as USHBC and NABC’s First-Ever Senior Director of Nutrition and Health Research

North American Blueberry Council Produce October 6, 2021

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) and North American Blueberry Council (NABC) have appointed Leslie Wada, Ph.D., RD, a longtime research consultant for the council, as senior director of nutrition and health research. In this newly created role, Wada will represent USHBC and NABC as an official spokesperson for both organizations, as well as the blueberry industry at large. 