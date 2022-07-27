USHBC Releases 2021 Impact Report

The 2021 USHBC Impact Report addresses the priority areas and pillars of focus and details USHBC’s efforts over the past year across every program.

The report highlights the 2021-2025 strategic plan and programming underway, which is all focused on driving domestic household penetration and demand for blueberries worldwide.

Thanks to the collaboration across our industry and a strong guiding vision, USHBC is perfectly poised to continue to drive the “Blue Wave” and move toward an era of continued growth and innovation.

The full report is available here.