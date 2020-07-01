USHBC Rolls Out Plans for National Blueberry Month

Campaign will reach 100 million consumers in July to drive blueberries top of list

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council will launch our ode to blueberries with 1,000 broadcast TV segments that will begin airing across the country on July 1. Blueberries will be featured as the picnic essential along with messages highlighting their health benefits and National Blueberry Month.

We’ll also be pitching media all month long with blueberry-themed stories for Independence Day (July 4), National Blueberry Day (July 8) and Blueberry Muffin Day (July 11).

“Following Secretary Sonny Perdue’s proclamation of July as National Blueberry Month earlier this year, we’re excited to drive demand and celebrate blueberries all month long alongside our industry stakeholders,” said USHBC president Kasey Cronquist. “USHBC is working hard to make sure influencers are engaging consumers through recipe inspiration, the Blueberry Method campaign is continuing to drive blueberries to the top of grocery lists, health professionals are talking about blueberry nutrition benefits, and retailers are leveraging merchandising opportunities.”

Blueberry health messaging will dominate media headlines with powerful TV segments, blogs and social media posts from our Media RDs – Maggie Michalczyk and Mia Syn.

Today’s Dietitian will send a USHBC-sponsored e-blast to 33,000 health professionals about National Blueberry Month, the health benefits of blueberries and their incredible snackability. @onceuponapumpkin @nutritionbymia

Through our partnership, the Produce for Better Health Foundation will encourage its followers to add blueberries to their shopping lists. We’ll also inspire at least 500 health professionals through a continuing education webinar that positions blueberries as a good solution to support proper health.

National Blueberry Month is also taking over social media with a new augmented reality Instagram filter, branded social partnerships and interactive social stories and games. The consumer influencers our audience depends on will share blueberry recipes, uses and tips to drive increased purchasing.

We’ll also pump up the volume on our Blueberry Method digital advertising, surrounding consumers with positive blueberry messages before and while they shop. All ads will drive to the new shoppable recipes on blueberrycouncil.org.

USHBC will support retailers by providing them with our new Blueberry Month seal, mouth-watering recipes and health research information for their instore registered dietitians.

Most importantly, USHBC Starts with US! Our collective impact when we work together will only extend and strengthen the reach of this campaign. We created a new National Blueberry Month toolkit that’s now available on www.USHBC.org. The toolkit includes Blueberry Monththemed social posts, new recipe images and an exciting new seal that you can post to your website, use for social media and share with retailers.