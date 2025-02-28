V. Marchese and Cut Fresh Achieve Highest Rating in PrimusGFS Food Safety Certification

Both Brands Achieve Perfect Scores on Recent Certification Audits

Milwaukee, WI – V. Marchese, a family-owned wholesaler offering fresh produce, dairy and spices throughout the Midwest has achieved the highest rating in a Primus Safety Certification audit, along with its pre-packaged food brand Cut Fresh, which also received a perfect score on a separate certification audit by PrimusGFS.

PrimusGFS is a Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) recognized audit Certification Program that has been used for many years in different areas of food industry, particularly with fresh produce. Depending on the operation being audited, PrimusGFS audits include Food Safety Management Systems (FSMS), Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP). PrimusGFS has performed certifications in 22 countries and is endorsed by more than 7,326 organizations.

“We are very proud of achieving a perfect 100 per cent score on our certification,” said Brian Waldron, HACCP manager and an HACCP certified safety instructor at V. Marchese . “When it comes to food sanitation and safety, we are setting the industry standard. Marchese has always been known for a high level of high-quality produce with a significant emphasis on safety. This certification helps support that and puts us at the forefront of the industry when it comes to safety.”

“Cut Fresh is a relatively new brand and its operations are completely separate from V. Marchese,” said Mike Buelow, Quality Assurance, Food Safety and Sanitation Manager for Cut Fresh. “

“That’s why PrimusGFS performed a separate audit for us. Given how new we are as a company we focus on pre-packaged produce for organizations, the 100% achievement says a lot about how far we have come in our short history. It shows we take food safety very seriously.”

According to Buelow and Waldron, the certification examines every aspect of the food supply chain that V. Marchese and Cut Fresh oversee, from farm to restaurant, institution or retail outlet. It particularly focuses on how both brands address food safety not only for their employees, but safety for their customers.

Buelow points out that while food safety is important in day-to-day operations, it has a number of benefits not only for V. Marchese and Cut Fresh, but for their customers. This includes reducing labor costs, helping with insurance costs on the customer’s side and improving time on task.

“While this certification speaks volumes about our operations and staff in terms of making food safety a high priority, it says a lot about Mike and Brian as well,” said Josh Weber, V. Marchese Chief Financial Officer. “We are very proud of their work and the work of all our employees in helping us achieve this important certification. It will deliver huge dividends going forth.”

About V. Marchese

V. Marchese, Inc. is a family-owned wholesaler providing fresh produce, dairy and spices to food suppliers in convenient stores, education, food service, grocery, hospitality, restaurant, and other industries in the food supply chain throughout the Midwest. For over 90 years, V. Marchese has prided itself on customer service, food safety, innovation, operational efficiency, and quality products with a deep-rooted local commitment to the Greater Milwaukee area. Extending across Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest, including Illinois and Minnesota, V. Marchese proudly serves over 2,000 customers in 10 states. Learn more at https://www.vmarchese.com/