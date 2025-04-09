V. Marchese Donates Food for ACF Milwaukee Chapter’s ACF Certified Cream City Culinary Salon

Competition Among Chef’s Supported with Fresh Produce by Leading Wholesaler

Milwaukee, WI – V. Marchese, a family-owned wholesaler offering fresh produce, dairy and spices throughout the Midwest, supported the American Culinary Federation’s (ACF) ACF Milwaukee’s Chapter of ACF Certification Cream City Culinary Salon on March 17 & 18 with a product donation sponsorship for the kitchen pantry competition. The Culinary Salon was held at Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC) Main Campus in Pewaukee, WI.

“We were very happy to support ACF Milwaukee’ s annual conference where chefs come together in friendly competition to gain certification and hone their skills,” said Jack Wertz, V. Marchese managing partner. “Our donation of produce and other items helped to make the competition a success and allowed us to show to chefs in the area how important it is to have a good produce supplier such as V. Marhese by their sides.”

Known as the standard of excellence for chefs, The ACF is a professional, organization for chefs and cooks that promotes the professional image of American chefs worldwide through education of culinarians at all levels. Every year the ACF Milwaukee Chapter holds the ACF Certified Cream City Culinary Salon for chefs to gain certification from the organization. With thousands of chefs competing in the job market, it is essential for chef’s to prove culinary competency. ACF Certification through ACF demonstrates skill, knowledge and professionalism to the food service industry.

About V. Marchese

V. Marchese, Inc. is a family-owned wholesaler providing fresh produce, dairy and spices to food suppliers in convenient stores, education, food service, grocery, hospitality, restaurant, and other industries in the food supply chain throughout the Midwest. For over 90 years, V. Marchese has prided itself on customer service, food safety, innovation, operational efficiency, and quality products with a deep-rooted local commitment to the Greater Milwaukee area. Extending across Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest, including Illinois and Minnesota, V. Marchese proudly serves over 2,000 customers in 10 states. Learn more at https://www.vmarchese.com/