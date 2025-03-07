V. Marchese Supports Growth of Specialty Restaurant Paloma Taco and Tequila Bar

Milwaukee, WI – V. Marchese, a family-owned wholesaler offering fresh produce, dairy and spices throughout the Midwest works with a number of locally-owned restaurants and food establishments to supply the best produce, dairy and spices to make its customers successful. One such case is Paloma Taco and Tequila Bar of Milwaukee. The following is Paloma Taco and Tequila Bar’s story of success and how V. Marchese had a role in helping the specialty restaurant achieve it.

Strong Collaboration Helps Paloma Taco and Tequila Bar Excel

Paloma Taco and Tequila Bar faced the challenges of rapid business expansion, opening a second location in the Bay View, Milwaukee neighborhood, just nine months after five years of steady operations at their North Avenue site. As they entered the new endeavor with their existing produce and ingredients supplier, things began proving to be a bit challenging when it came to maintaining high standards and utmost quality. Chef Bernard Fanning knew he had to do something so he began looking at other vendors.

“We were very successful at our first restaurant and after five years decided to expand,” said Chef Bernard. “But our existing supplier began to struggle. We knew we needed to address the problem immediately or our expansion plans would go awry. I had talked to V. Marchese in the past and knew of their reputation so we decided to try them out.”

The restaurant’s first year at both locations presented unique demands: sit-down dining coupled with carry-out service, multiple menus, and diverse meal offerings. They needed a produce and ingredients supplier who understood their situation and could respond accordingly. Not only was quality important, but flexibility and responsiveness to ordering were essential.

As a growing business, maintaining high-quality ingredients, reliable supply chains, and competitive pricing were necessary. At a critical moment after the opening of the second location, V. Marchese stepped in to provide a solution, going above and beyond—even delivering last-minute orders, such as a critical 6 p.m. drop-off that was needed to finish out the evening rush and to keep operations running smoothly.

“V. Marchese’s flexibility and attentiveness allowed the team to manage these complexities with confidence,” Chef Bernard said. “From delivering key products on short notice to offering alternatives when others fell short, V. Marchese proved to be an indispensable partner.”

When Paloma Taco and Tequila Bar chose V. Marchese as their supplier, they found a partner who shared their commitment to quality and service, and a customer support team to back it up. Jake Wertz, V. Marchese team leader, consistently sought cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality. And V. Marchese’s customer service representative Rhonda Norwood worked tirelessly to ensure only the best products were provided, including acquiring hard-to-find ingredients that allowed Chef Bernard to be more creative with his menu. V. Marchese’s high standards and customer commitment more than met the restaurant’s expectations, the chef said.

“This strong collaboration enabled Paloma Taco and Tequila Bar to secure better pricing while maintaining our reputation for exceptional food,” said Chef Bernard. “The V. Marchese team has been outstanding and very responsive, even when I need something at all hours of the day, they are there.”

By partnering with V. Marchese, Paloma Taco and Tequila’s Chef Bernard experienced several key benefits:

Reliability : V. Marchese ensured timely deliveries, even in urgent situations, helping avoid disruptions. For example, while other suppliers struggled to maintain stock on key items like corn tortillas, V. Marchese ensured they were never out of stock.

: V. Marchese ensured timely deliveries, even in urgent situations, helping avoid disruptions. For example, while other suppliers struggled to maintain stock on key items like corn tortillas, V. Marchese ensured they were never out of stock. Cost Control : The team worked hard to find ways to keep food prices down, allowing the restaurant to offer competitive pricing to its patrons.

: The team worked hard to find ways to keep food prices down, allowing the restaurant to offer competitive pricing to its patrons. Enhanced Service: The exceptional customer service provided by V. Marchese’s back-of-house team made daily operations smoother. Their proactive communication and willingness to recommend solutions helped Paloma Taco and Tequila Bar adapt to new menu offerings and sourcing challenges.

Paloma Taco and Tequila Bar’s partnership with V. Marchese has been instrumental in the restaurant’s growth and success. Whether it’s through keeping prices low, ensuring timely deliveries, or maintaining high standards, V. Marchese has consistently gone the extra mile to support Paloma Taco and Tequila bar’s vision.

“Funny, we had a vision for our business and took the risk of opening a second location,” Chef Bernard explained. “It was like V. Marchese saw the same vision without us having to tell them. They really understood what we wanted to do and our vision, and helped us achieve success.”

About V. Marchese

V. Marchese, Inc. is a family-owned wholesaler providing fresh produce, dairy and spices to food suppliers in convenient stores, education, food service, grocery, hospitality, restaurant, and other industries in the food supply chain throughout the Midwest. For over 90 years, V. Marchese has prided itself on customer service, food safety, innovation, operational efficiency, and quality products with a deep-rooted local commitment to the Greater Milwaukee area. Extending across Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest, including Illinois and Minnesota, V. Marchese proudly serves over 2,000 customers in 10 states. Learn more at https://www.vmarchese.com/