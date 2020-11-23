Vanguard Direct Adds Three New Hires to Sales and Operations Teams

ISSAQUAH, WA – On the cusp of the important season getting underway, Vanguard Direct are proud to announce the hiring of new positions in key sales and operations roles at the California and Pennsylvania offices. In total three new employees joined the Vanguard Direct teams bringing a variety of skills and experience in the produce industry.

Ethan Williams has joined the Bakersfield California office in the role of Senior Sales Associate. With experience in both traditional produce roles combined with Vineyard Account Management positions, Ethan brings over 11 years of sales experience to the Vanguard Direct team.

Jordan Root joins Williams in the California office in the role of Sales Associate to continue growing his experience in produce sales.

An agronomy Engineer with over 10 years of experience in international fresh fruit importing and

Quality Assurance, Sergio Sarabia has joined Vangard Direct in the role of Operations and Logistics Manager in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Sarabia brings over a decade of experience with well-known leaders in the produce industry including Verfut Chile, Dole, and Inglobo.

“To continue to be the leaders of the fresh fruit industry, we need to ensure we have the leading candidates on our global sales and operations teams,” shared Gene Coughlin, Vice President of Sales – Vanguard Direct. “As we kick off our busy fruit season, we are excited to welcome three talented new members to our growing Vanguard Direct team,” Coughlin added.

About Vanguard

Founded in 1991, Vanguard is a leading global vertically-integrated fresh fruit growing, packing, marketing, and sales organization headquartered in Issaquah, Washington, USA, with branch offices in Wapato, Washington; Bakersfield, California; Lima, Peru; Ica, Peru: Santiago, Chile; Stellenbosch, South Africa; Shanghai, China; Taipei, Taiwan; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Jakarta, Indonesia; and Madrid, Spain.

