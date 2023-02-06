Vanguard International and RK Growers Announce Strategic Partnership

International leaders in fresh produce, Vanguard International and RK Growers (RKG) have entered into a strategic partnership to continue to grow their businesses globally.

RK Growers will operate as Vanguard’s procurement office for all European produced products and Vanguard will provide RK Growers marketing, sales, and distribution into Asia.

With headquarters in Italy, RKG imports, researches, selects, grows, and markets new cultivar varieties exclusively in the European market. RKG supplies its products to the leading markets and supermarket chains globally. RKG’s product scope includes fresh fruits, vegetables, dried fruits, and wine. Full produce offering can be viewed here.

“RKG and Vanguard hold similar values and share an overarching mission to provide top-quality products to the global market 52 weeks a year and as such this partnership is a strategic alliance to ensure we continue to do just that,” shared Craig Stauffer, CEO – Vanguard International Group. “RKG is a leader in Europe and this agreement helps us strengthen our supply base year-round in this important region.”

Paolo Carissimo, President of RK Growers, said the venture would accelerate its growth in Asia. “Vanguard has a long reputation of being a leader in fostering long standing relationships with industry leaders across the Asian markets, and it is with this experience and knowledge that we are eager to work together to support our mutual growth in this important region,” said Paolo Carissimo, President – RK Growers.

Through this strategic partnership Vanguard International and RK Growers combine their collective 50 years of experience in the fresh fruit industry to serve global customers effectively with the freshest produce reliably delivered when they want it.

About Vanguard

Founded in 1991, Vanguard International has been marketing and selling fresh fruits and vegetables in Asia and the Middle East for over 30 years, operating offices internationally in Chile, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Peru, Spain, Taiwan, South Africa, and the United States. Vanguard is a vertically-integrated table grape grower, packer, and shipper. www.vanguardteam.com

About RK Growers

RK Growers gathers important Italian and Foreign growers. Research, selects and grows new fruit varieties and holds the European exclusive growing and marketing rights of new club varieties. such as the Arra grapes and new red flesh kiwifruit. RKG supplies with its products the most qualified markets and supermarket chains in Italy, Europe and in each and every continent. http://www.rkg.it/home-en/