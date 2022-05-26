Vanguard International USA Announces Promotion for Jon Fox to Sales Manager of USA Export Sales Team

ISSAQUAH, WA – Vanguard International USA is proud to announce the promotion of Jon Fox to Manager of its USA Sales Team.

Jon has been an integral part of Vanguard for the last 10 years in his role in sales and procurement.

“Jon has earned the respect of customers, suppliers, and his internal teammates through his day-in and day-out interactions,” shared Tim Clarke, President of Vanguard International USA.

“For me, this promotion represents an exciting launching pad to lead the Vanguard USA Sales team to another level,” shared Jon Fox.

Jon alongside his wife Kristen and family will continue to reside in Wenatchee, Washington where they are active participants in the community.

In his new role, Jon will continue to directly manage his longstanding, existing relationships with customers and suppliers delivering the highest quality product 52 weeks a year.

“As we grow our team, we grow our ability to provide timely delivery of market-specific produce, and strengthen our commitment to continue being global leaders,” said Clarke.

About Vanguard

Founded in 1991, Vanguard International has been marketing and selling fresh fruits and vegetables in Asia and the Middle East for over 30 years, operating offices internationally in Chile, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Peru, Spain, Taiwan, South Africa, and the United States. www.vanguardteam.com