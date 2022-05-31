Vanguard International USA Welcomes Ricardo Luchsinger to its Chilean Office

ISSAQUAH, WA – Vanguard International USA has expanded its’ commercial business team with the hiring of Ricardo Luchsinger in the role of South America Sales and Procurement Associate.

Ricardo works out of the Vanguard offices in Santiago, Chile supporting the global business team.

Ricardo brings his deep roots and career experience in the produce business to this position. He previously worked in the Ultramar shipping office in Chile for four years and followed that with a tenure in Pacific Chile as a freight forwarder specializing in fresh fruit service. From 2016 to present Ricardo has held the role of Export Account Manager for Georgie’s Fruit, a cherry, grape, and kiwi grower located in central Chile.

“We’ve known Ricardo for many years as we have exported Georgie’s Fruit from him in the past, and we are confident that he will be a great addition to our team to help us to continue our business growth globally,” shared Juan Luis Obach, Manager of Procurement & Sales, Chile.

-30-

About Vanguard

Founded in 1991, Vanguard International has been marketing and selling fresh fruits and vegetables in Asia and the Middle East for over 30 years, operating offices internationally in Chile, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Peru, Spain, Taiwan, South Africa, and the United States.