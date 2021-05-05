Vanguard International Welcomes New Team Members Ignacio Ugarte and Fanny Robles

ISSAQUAH, WA – Vanguard International has added new talent to their team with the hiring of Ignacio Ugarte in Chile and Fanny Robles in Peru.

Ignacio Ugarte is an Agronomist with years of produce industry experience. Ignacio’s past roles includes Quality Controller with Decofrut, as well as the Operations Manager at Aconex USA and Sun Valley. Ignacio also had a tenure with a Chilean produce platform based in Bangkok, Thailand, and for the last 5 years Ignacio held the role of Procurement Manager in Chile and South America with Aozora New Zealand.

“We have been lucky to know of and follow along with Ignacio’s career trajectory for many years and we are excited to add his skill set to the Vanguard team to support our business growth particularly in the Chilean and South American markets,” shared Juan Luis Obach, Manager Vanguard Chile.

Ignacio will be based in Vanguard’s Santiago, Chile office.

Fanny Robles is an Agro-Industrial Engineer with an MBA in International Management. Fanny’s produce industry experience has been keenly focused on packing operations, quality control, procurement, and sales. For the past 9 years, Fanny was a Commercial Manager at Ecosac in Piura, Peru. “We have been very impressed with Fanny’s track record while at Ecosac and have worked with her for years as Ecosac is one of our most important Peruvian suppliers,” shared Juan Luis Obach. “We are confident that her experience and personal skills will support our operations, particularly with our Peruvian growers and suppliers.”

Fanny will officially join the Vanguard International team on May 10th and will be in Ica, Peru positioned closely to Vanguard Peru’s ranches, packing operations, and cold storage facility.

About Vanguard

Founded in 1991, Vanguard is a leading global vertically-integrated fresh fruit growing, packing, marketing, and sales organization headquartered in Issaquah, Washington, USA, with branch offices in Bakersfield, California; Lima, Peru; Ica, Peru: Santiago, Chile; Stellenbosch, South Africa; Shanghai, China; Taipei, Taiwan; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Jakarta, Indonesia; and Madrid, Spain.

www.vanguardfresh.com