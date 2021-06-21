Veg-Fresh Farms Announces Sweet King Sweepstakes – Red, White & Win!

CORONA, CA – Veg-Fresh Farms has announced its very first sweepstake Red, White & Win to begin June 21 and end on July 5 with a grand prize of $1,500. The sweepstake is to promote our proprietary Organic Sweet King Vine Ripe Tomatoes.

Sweepstakes help create and drive awareness and build demand in encouraging consumers to try a new item they haven’t tried yet. Our Organic Sweet King Tomatoes have been a consumer favorite since they were first launched. The theme of Red, White and Win is also a great way to help promote the tomatoes around the Fourth of July holiday!

“We believe consumers will be planning big Fourth of July BBQs and celebrations with family and friends as the pandemic restrictions start to loosen up” states Daniela Toro-Martinez, Marketing. “This is the perfect time to encourage consumers to purchase our Organic Sweet King tomatoes as they are ideal for burgers or in a caprese salad; that will allow them to taste the full bold flavor and see the red color and perfect slices!”

About Veg-Fresh Farms

Veg-Fresh Farms is a third-generation, family-run agribusiness, currently providing fresh produce to national food service chains and national retailers under the Veg-Fresh Farms, Crystal Cove Berry Farms, and Good Life Organic™ labels. www.vegfresh.com