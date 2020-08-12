Veg-Fresh Farms Employs Smart Plastic Technology in Produce Packaging

CORONA, CA – Veg-Fresh Farms is continuing to innovate in the packaging space. They have recently incorporated anti-microbial technology by Smart Plastic™, into film packaging used for their organic and conventional brussels sprouts, with the hopes of incorporating the technology into future items such as lidding film, clamshells, and more. This leading-edge technology is a perfect fit for the agribusiness, who recently celebrated over 30 years of business this past year.

Smart Plastic™ additives are inserted into the production process in very small percentages along with other standard ingredients. These additives transform the plastic into a powerful agent that is highly effective against salmonella, listeria, E.coli, MRSA, and dozens of commons dangerous organisms. This technology has been proven with up to a 5-log reduction in anti-microbial protection, promising a 99.9% bacteria reduction rate.

“The Veg-Fresh team and the Smart Plastics team have been in discussions for a few years now. We have been closely following their independent testing trials and have been thoroughly impressed with the technology they provide. It is a natural fit to incorporate this technology into our packaging. Foodborne illness is one of the top threats to this industry, and we are committed to taking advantage of new technology to keep our customer’s food as fresh, safe and healthy as possible,” said Bob Wright, Chief Operations Officer of Veg-Fresh Farms.

To learn more about Smart Plastic™ technology, visit their website www.sptweb.com. To learn more about how Veg-Fresh is using this technology in our packaging, please contact Bob Wright ([email protected]).

About Veg-Fresh Farms

Veg-Fresh Farms is a third-generation, family-run agribusiness, currently providing fresh produce to national food service chains and national retailers under the Veg-Fresh Farms, Crystal Cove Berry Farms, and Good Life Organic™ labels.