Veg-Fresh Farms Opens New La Quinta Office

CORONA, CA – Veg-Fresh Farms is excited to announce the opening of our La Quinta, CA sales office to accommodate our expanding citrus and melon program. The citrus program includes five packing houses with strategic location in all districts in California and Mexico. At the end of 2019, Veg-Fresh Farms hired on Hugo Barajas and Jacob Gracia, whom have 30 years combined experience in the citrus industry, to spearhead the organic and conventional citrus program.

The melon program will continue to operate out of La Quinta, CA and Corona, CA while managing the growing areas in the San Joaquin Valley and Brawley as it continues to grow every year. “We had a very successful 2019 with our Good-Life Organic™ and Del Bosque melon program and will continue to expand in 2020” said Dan Kerrigan, who works out of the La Quinta office.

“The desert is a key growing area for produce and with a couple of our employees already residing there, it was a natural addition to our California operations” said Randy Cancellieri.

About Veg-Fresh Farms

Veg-Fresh Farms is a third-generation, family-run agribusiness, currently providing fresh produce to national food service chains and national retailers under the Veg-Fresh Farms, Crystal Cove Berry Farms, and Good Life Organic™ labels. vegfresh.com