Veg-Fresh Farms Receives Top SQF Scores and Named Supplier of the Year For Major National Restaurant Chains

CORONA, CA – Veg-Fresh Farms is closing out 2021 on a high note; the company was awarded Supplier of the Year by two major national restaurant chains, and recently received a phenomenal score of 99% after an unannounced, 3-day long audit by SQF.

“These accomplishments are a direct by-product of our customer-first mindset. Ensuring that our facility and our staff are always best-in-class in regards to food safety, quality, and customer service is of upmost importance, and we are proud to share our virtually perfect SQF score and customer-awarded accolades,” said Mark Widder, General Partner of Veg-Fresh Farms.

SQF scores are graded on the company’s ability to meet or exceed USDA commodity specifications. Every aspect is observed, from food handling, produce quality, regulatory and legal standards, and detailed inspection of proper protocols for any events that may arise regarding food safety.

From Bob Wright, General Manager: “Our 99% SQF score validates the years of preparation and hard work we have put forth into our food safety processes. Since our facility change in 2014, we have put forth an extensive amount of effort in making quality assurance a part of the Veg-Fresh Farms culture; where any member of our team can talk to our food safety standards with confidence and point to the various levels of accountability we have placed in every aspect of our facility, team, and products.”

In addition to their 99% score, Veg-Fresh has also received recognition as “Supplier of the Year” from two major national restaurant chains this past fall. “We are humbly honored to be recognized by two of our long-standing customers as ‘Supplier of the Year.’ 2021 was an extension of some of the challenges our industry faced in 2020, and we remained focused on delivering above and beyond the scope of service that our customers expect. We value these partnerships immensely and we know that when we do our best to hold up our end of the supply chain, everyone wins,” said Mark Widder.

About Veg-Fresh Farms

Veg-Fresh Farms is a third-generation, family-run agribusiness, currently providing fresh produce to national food service chains and national retailers under the Veg-Fresh Farms, Crystal Cove Berry Farms, and Good Life Organic™ labels.