Veggies from Mexico and Research Center (CIAD) Sign Collaboration Agreement

A collaboration agreement was signed between Veggies from Mexico and the Research Center for Food and Development, “Centro de Investigación en Alimentación y Desarrollo” (CIAD Culiacán).

CIAD has been a longstanding ally of growers from Sinaloa. Together, they have faced phytosanitary, safety, and commercial challenges. In 2008, CIAD’s support demonstrated that a salmonella crisis in the U.S. did not originate from Mexican tomatoes. Additionally, CIAD conducted studies to facilitate the entry of Mexican tomatoes into Japan in 2006. Furthermore, CIAD played a key role in analyzing the transmission of the Blue Tobacco Mold affecting Mexican peppers, enabling market access in the eastern region.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Veggies From Mexico