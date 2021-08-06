Vegpro Invests $55M to Increase its Winter Lettuce Production Capacity in Quebec

Sherrington – Vegpro International, which produces Fraîche Attitude brand lettuce sold in more than 2,500 outlets across Canada, announced an investment of $ 55 million for the construction of its first greenhouses, as well as packaging lines within the complex, in Sherrington, Montérégie. Covering an area of ​​four hectares (10 acres), this greenhouse complex will allow the company to produce lettuce in Quebec all year round, and thus stay close to Quebec consumers, even during the peak months. The first greenhouse is expected to open in winter 2022 and start sales shortly thereafter. This project will produce more than 100,000 pounds (45,000 kg) of lettuce per week.

“Thanks to this investment, Vegpro will reduce its environmental footprint on various fronts: less transport of lettuce from our winter production site in Florida for products destined for Eastern Canada, reduced use of water and fossil fuel, as well as the elimination of pesticides, said Gerry Van Winden, President and CEO of Vegpro International. We are doing everything we can to reduce the impact of our activities on the environment and the construction of a greenhouse complex is another gesture that demonstrates our desire to be an eco-responsible company. “

“The project will also allow Vegpro to market a new range of ‘teens’ type lettuce, leaves that are wider and crunchier than baby lettuce,” continued Luc Prévost, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Vegpro International. . This technology, developed in Canada, could be used not only at Vegpro’s packaging site in Sherrington, Quebec, but also at that of Coldstream, in British Columbia. This project will make Canada a world leader in the cultivation of teens lettuce. “

Sustainable agriculture and carbon neutrality

The production system recommended within the framework of this project will be compatible with a sustainable agriculture approach. Among its main attributes, it provides for the elimination of pesticides and limited use of water and growing medium, in addition to their recycling. Water consumption will thus be reduced by 90% compared to production in the field. Minimal use of fossil fuels is also planned, in particular through the use of LED lights and geothermal energy. The system optimizes the use of water, light, space and nutrients, making it a modern, viable and sustainable farming method.

Greenhouse production in Quebec is a challenge in itself, as energy consumption is high during the process. The new greenhouse complex will allow significant reductions in GHG emissions thanks to:

– the use of mobile slab technology

– the LED lighting system

– the installation of high performance heat pumps using water from the water table for heating and air conditioning greenhouses.

Part of the heating needs that cannot be met by heat pumps will be by recovering residual heat from the production of CO2 for the carbon enrichment of crops. Ultimately, the greenhouse will consume a negligible amount of natural gas. Therefore, Vegpro believes that the carbon footprint will be neutral.

For Vegpro, this is the first phase of this unique project in the country. Two years after the start of Phase 1, another greenhouse of the same size will double the production area. The total investment will then be over $ 100 million.