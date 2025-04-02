Verdant Technologies and Gaétan Bono Fruits et Légumes Partner to Deliver Iceless Broccoli Across Eastern Canada

Iceless broccoli shipments drive shelf life, safety, and supply chain simplicity for leading Quebec wholeseller

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Verdant Technologies, a leader in postharvest innovation, is pleased to announce a partnership with Gaétan Bono Fruits et Légumes, a respected wholesaler of fresh produce in Eastern Canada. The collaboration marks another key milestone in Verdant’s expanding iceless broccoli offering, leveraging its flagship postharvest solution, HarvestHold Fresh®, to drive operational efficiency and improved product quality throughout the supply chain.

As part of the initial rollout, Bono began sourcing broccoli shipments with HarvestHold Fresh earlier this year through one of an increasing number of growers already using the solution. Because several growers are now aligned with Verdant and actively integrating HarvestHold Fresh into their operations, the process was fast and frictionless — requiring no significant changes to packing or shipping processes. For retailers seeking to expand their iceless programs or meet quality and sustainability goals, Bono offers immediate access to broccoli with HarvestHold Fresh — fully integrated and ready for delivery.

For wholesalers like Bono, the shift to iceless shipping brings a host of operational benefits. Without melting ice, there’s less moisture accumulation on warehouse floors, helping create a drier, safer environment for employees and equipment. HarvestHold Fresh also helps Bono further elevate the quality of their broccoli, with the added benefit of extended shelf life. Early feedback from retail partners has been overwhelmingly positive, reinforcing the value of HarvestHold Fresh across the supply chain.

“HarvestHold Fresh was straightforward to integrate into our program and immediately brought improvements to how we handle product day to day,” said Francis Carruthers, food safety director at Gaétan Bono Fruits et Légumes. “The ability to move away from ice has created a cleaner, drier environment in our facility, which supports both employee safety and more efficient workflows. It’s an innovative, but incredibly practical change that aligns with our ongoing focus on quality and operational excellence.”

HarvestHold Fresh uses a humidity-activated delivery system to gradually release 1-methylcyclopropene (1-MCP), a proven technology that slows the aging process while preserving the natural ripening rhythm of produce. This innovation extends shelf life, maintains crisp texture, and ensures vibrant color, while also eliminating the need for traditional iced packing methods that can introduce inefficiencies and risk. By removing the need for ice, it simplifies logistics while maintaining product integrity from harvest to retail.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the team at Gaétan Bono Fruits et Légumes, said Matthew Aronson, chief revenue officer at Verdant Technologies. “This represents more than just a single success story; It is a clear signal that the entire produce supply chain is rapidly aligning behind a truly iceless future for broccoli, and wholesalers are playing a critical role in making that vision a reality. With more and more growers adopting HarvestHold Fresh, partners like Gaétan Bono are ensuring that retailers receive a consistent supply of fresher, longer-lasting produce — from the grower, all the way to the consumer.”

HarvestHold Fresh is gaining rapid adoption across North America, with growers, wholesalers, and retailers embracing its simplicity and effectiveness. The partnership with Gaétan Bono highlights the expanding role of postharvest innovation in driving progress across the produce supply chain.

For more information on Verdant Technologies and HarvestHold Fresh, visit https://harvesthold.com/.

About Verdant Technologies:

Verdant™ Technologies is an emerging leader in the ag tech industry, offering product shelf-life extension technology for the produce industry, including HarvestHold Fresh® for fruits and vegetables. Verdant Technologies and its partners work hand-in-hand to enhance environmental sustainability and help bring nourishment to more people in more places. Verdant Technologies has corporate offices in Denver, CO, and St. Paul, MN. More information can be found at www.verdant-tech.com.

