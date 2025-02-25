Verdant Technologies and Indianapolis Fruit Partner to Deliver Fresher, Longer-Lasting Broccoli with HarvestHold Fresh

Collaboration highlights innovation, quality, and sustainability in the produce supply chain

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Verdant™ Technologies and Indianapolis Fruit, a leader in food service and retail wholesale distribution, have partnered to elevate the broccoli experience with Verdant’s innovative HarvestHold Fresh® technology. By working alongside premier growers Ippolito International and Dole Fresh Vegetables, this collaboration enhances shelf life and freshness, delivering a consistently high-quality product that benefits the entire supply chain—from grower to consumer.

Indianapolis Fruit’s adoption of HarvestHold Fresh reinforces its dedication to delivering crisp, vibrant broccoli to its customers. This partnership introduces an advanced iceless solution that further improves product quality, worker safety and sustainability, providing retailers and foodservice operators the confidence to offer an even fresher, longer-lasting experience to their customers.

“Quality and innovation have always driven our business decisions,” said Tony Mitchell, President at Indianapolis Fruit. “By partnering with Verdant Technologies and collaborating with industry leaders like Ippolito International and Dole Fresh Vegetables, we’re setting a new standard for broccoli freshness. HarvestHold Fresh enables us to deliver consistently superior quality, and eliminating ice helps us address key industry challenges around food safety and sustainability.”

The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of all parties to excellence in produce quality. Growers Ippolito International and Dole play a pivotal role in ensuring that broccoli meets the highest standards of freshness and safety.

“Growing the freshest, highest-quality produce is a tradition we take seriously as a second-generation, family-owned farm,” said Dan Canales, Sr. Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Processing at Ippolito International. “Innovations like HarvestHold Fresh help us uphold this standard, improving both freshness and shelf-life.”

“A commitment to quality is one of our many core values at Dole,” said Jeff Fulton, VP of Fresh Pack Sales and Product Management at Dole Fresh Vegetables. “Innovation can often be disruptive but implementation of HarvestHold Fresh has been surprisingly easy. We were up and running in a matter of days without negative impact to productivity during the packing process”

HarvestHold Fresh uses a humidity-activated delivery system to gradually release 1-methylcyclopropene (1-MCP), a proven technology that slows the aging process while preserving the natural ripening rhythm of produce. This innovation extends shelf life, maintains crisp texture, and ensures vibrant color, while also eliminating the need for traditional iced packing methods that can introduce inefficiencies and risk.

The partnership between Verdant Technologies and Indianapolis Fruit also demonstrates how innovative solutions like HarvestHold Fresh can raise the bar on freshness and sustainability. Even in scenarios with logistical complexities—such as mixed-load or partial-load shipments—HarvestHold Fresh ensures consistent quality while reducing waste.

“This is a great case study on how collaboration and innovation can redefine produce quality management,” said Harlan Ewert, Director of Sales at Verdant Technologies. “By working with Indianapolis Fruit and leading growers like Ippolito International and Dole Fresh Vegetables, we’re showing that it’s possible to enhance product quality while tackling critical industry challenges around freshness, sustainability, and supply chain efficiency.”

For more information on Verdant Technologies and HarvestHold Fresh, visit https://harvesthold.com/.

About Verdant Technologies:

Verdant™ Technologies is an emerging leader in the ag tech industry, offering product shelf-life extension technology for the produce industry, including HarvestHold Fresh® for fruits and vegetables. Verdant Technologies and its partners work hand-in-hand to enhance environmental sustainability and help bring nourishment to more people in more places. Verdant Technologies has corporate offices in Denver, CO, and St. Paul, MN. More information can be found at www.verdant-tech.com.