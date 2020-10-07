Verdant Technologies Builds Executive Bench for Innovative, Sustainable Growth

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Assembling an expert team to lead the evolution of a company spurring innovation in the biotechnology industry is a challenge worth pursuing. Recently launched Verdant Technologies™ is meeting that high bar by expanding its people capital with leaders with proven success in their areas.

Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer (CRMO) Gordon Robertson joins Verdant Technologies CEO Ron Erickson and President Jon Fobes to lead the company’s commercial efforts. Robertson has more than 30 years of industry and sector experience as the former chief revenue officer of Apeel Sciences, and held executive vice president roles at Sun World International and Campbell’s Soup Company.

“Bringing Gordon into our organization early on to craft our go-to-market strategy is a significant step forward,” said President Jon Fobes. “Gordon has expertise in the industry, a mastery of branding and sales and has liaison experience that will be key as we manage partnerships that range from growers to supermarket executives.”

Additional key leaders added to the Executive Team include:

Chief Administrative Officer Bob Nye is responsible for Human Resources, Management Practices, Information Technology, Facility Management, Risk Management/Safety, and Regulatory Compliance. Nye has over 30 years of experience as a senior executive in retail and wholesale management. He is the former vice president of human resources for Holiday Companies.

Vice President of Finance Bryan Roberts leads Financial Planning & Analysis, Risk Analysis, Accounting, Finance, Treasury, International Commerce and Investor Relations (Financial). Roberts has over 20 years management experience in financial planning & analysis and accounting. Roberts also brings a background in retail, wholesale and supply chain industries.

Vice President Operations Joe Sarageno manages Scientific Initiatives, Patent Management Production Operations, and Manufacturing Trials. Sarageno was an engineering specialist at 3M for 32 years and is an expert in web-based manufacturing processes, flexographic printing, and UV curing. He also brings project management acumen for the development of new products and product line extension.

Lynn Anderson serves as Executive Advisor to Verdant on business execution, legal matters and board relations. Anderson was executive vice president and general counsel for Holiday Companies for 30 years.

“This executive team has the business acumen in addition to the breadth and depth in technical, science and retail sectors that make them uniquely positioned to help Verdant Technologies grow from a foundation of continuous innovation and uncompromising quality,” said Fobes. “We believe that our technology can significantly impact product value, reduce food waste, and increase the reach of traditional supply chains. Their collective wisdom in an industry where business credibility is critical means we can be trusted to set new benchmarks with our offerings.”

The executive team will operate from the company’s headquarters location in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Verdant Technologies, an affiliate of privately-held Holiday Companies has been in operations for over 20 years with a team of scientific minds and experienced leaders working in tandem to develop a portfolio of worldwide patented products.

Verdant Technologies’ solutions will allow growers, packers, retailers and ultimately consumers to safely delay the ripening process and extend the life of fruits, vegetables and flowers while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Verdant’s first innovative technology offering to the market, HavestHold™, will help provide nourishment to more people in more places starting in Q1 2021. Verdant Technologies is driven by its partnerships with customers, working together to enhance profitability while maximizing productivity and solving perishability issues in the supply chain.