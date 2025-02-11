Veteran Marketing Leader Joins NatureSweet to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

SAN ANTONIO, TX — NatureSweet®, the largest vertically integrated agricultural company in North America and the world’s largest controlled environment agriculture (CEA) B Corp, announced the hiring of Tobianne Paul (Tobi) as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 25 years of proven experience, Tobi brings a wealth of expertise in eCommerce, digital strategy, and omnichannel marketing.

Tobi has played a key role in transforming companies across diverse sectors, from established consumer brands to emerging startups. She spearheaded significant growth for a publicly traded consumer products company, leveraging her deep understanding of consumer needs and digital ecosystems to deliver exceptional results.

“Tobi’s track record of building strong, consumer-centric brands speaks for itself,” says Rodolfo Spielmann, President & CEO of NatureSweet. “Her data-driven approach and results-oriented mindset will be instrumental in driving efficiency and supporting NatureSweet’s continued growth.”

Before joining NatureSweet, Tobi served as CEO and CMO for several online retailers across industries ranging from food to building materials. Outside of her professional endeavors, she is an avid fan of live music and Big 10 sports.

About NatureSweet® (NS Brands, Ltd.)

NatureSweet® is the leading brand in snacking tomatoes and a trusted provider for greenhouse-grown vegetables. As the largest vertically integrated controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company and greenhouse grower in North America, we operate over 1,400 acres of greenhouse space, growing premium tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers. Our team of nearly 9,000 associates handpicks every product at peak freshness to deliver exceptional quality and flavor to supermarkets across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. At NatureSweet, our mission is to transform the lives of agricultural workers in North America through a profitable business model that encourages other companies to replicate. With a deep commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, we are proud to hold Fair Trade and Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) certifications. We are also the world’s largest CEA company to achieve B Corp Certification.