Vidalia Onions Headed for Shelves April 15

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Announces Official Pack Date for 2025

ATLANTA – The wait is almost over! The highly anticipated Vidalia onion season is set to begin as the Georgia Agriculture Commissioner and the Vidalia Onion Committee officially announce the 2025 pack date. Vidalia onion enthusiasts nationwide can mark their calendars for April 15th, when these beloved sweet onions will start shipping to grocery stores, bringing a taste of Georgia’s unique agricultural heritage to kitchens everywhere.

“I’m excited to announce, in coordination with the Vidalia Onion Committee, that April 15, 2025, is the official pack date for this year’s Vidalia onion season,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “Georgia’s world-famous Vidalia onions are coming to a store near you very soon, and we are thrilled that professional chefs, home cooks, and consumers across the globe will soon be enjoying the incredible, sweet flavor of our Georgia Grown Vidalia onions.”

Vidalia onions, prized for their remarkable sweetness and versatility, are available for a limited time each year, from April through early September. Consumers eagerly anticipate the arrival of these seasonal favorites, which have become a staple in kitchens across America. The annual pack date is carefully determined based on soil and weather conditions during the growing season, ensuring that only the highest quality onions reach consumers.

This year, the Vidalia Onion Advisory Panel conducted an in-depth review and voted to recommend April 15th as the 2025 pack date, which Commissioner Harper subsequently approved.

Renowned for their sweet, crisp taste, Vidalia onions thrive in a unique growing region spanning 20 counties in South Georgia. Their exceptional flavor results from a delicate balance of specific weather patterns and soil conditions found exclusively in this area, creating an optimal environment for their growth.

“For the upcoming 2025 season, we have 10,000 acres of Vidalia onions planted in the production region,” noted Vidalia Onion Committee Chairman Cliff Riner. “Our farmers are dedicated to sustaining this tradition, and it’s evident that consumer demand for Vidalia onions remains strong. We look forward to another successful season defined by quality and flavor.”

Vidalia onions are cultivated using time-honored agricultural methods. Farmers hand-plant, harvest, and cure these onions with exceptional care to ensure each onion meets the stringent quality standards that consumers expect. The Vidalia Onion Act of 1986 established the official growing region and trademarked the term “Vidalia onion,” ensuring that only onions grown within this designated area can bear the name. Each year, Vidalia onions are harvested and packed for sale only after the official pack date, guaranteeing peak freshness.

Vidalia onion growers have worked tirelessly to ensure a successful season, even after facing numerous weather challenges throughout the growing period.

“It was unexpected that our crop would endure a tropical storm, a hurricane, floods, and even six inches of snow—but that is exactly what happened,” said VOC Executive Director Shane Curry. “Despite these unpredictable conditions, our crop has managed to withstand the challenges with only minor damage. We are eager to provide our consumers with the high-quality Vidalia onions they look forward to each year.”

As the countdown begins, consumers and retailers alike can prepare for the arrival of Vidalia onions, an ingredient that embodies the spirit of Georgia and elevates culinary experiences across the country. Whether sliced in salads, grilled as a side dish, or caramelized for a savory topping, Vidalia onions will surely add a touch of sweetness to meals all season long.

About the Vidalia® Onion Committee

Because Vidalia® onions are sweetly unique, farmers united to seek legal protection for their crop and its name. Federal Marketing Order No. 955 was established in 1989, to stipulate where the crop can be grown and help with research and promotion of Vidalia onions. The Vidalia Onion Committee administers FMO No. 955 and authorizes production research, marketing research and development and marketing promotion programs. This federal program along with Georgia state laws that protect the Vidalia trademark have provided a legal framework for the industry. So, you can try to grow a sweet onion elsewhere, but you cannot call it a “Vidalia,” unless it is from Georgia! For more information, visit VidaliaOnion.org.

About the GDA

The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) is the voice of the state’s agriculture community. The department’s mission is to provide excellence in services and regulatory functions, to protect and promote agriculture and consumer interests, and to ensure an abundance of safe food and fiber for Georgia, America, and the world by using state-of-the-art technology and a professional workforce. For more information, visit www.agr.georgia.gov.