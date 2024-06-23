Village Farms Fresh & Blue Radix: Harnessing AI to Revolutionize Greenhouse Agriculture & Enhancing Grower Efficiency and Quality

In the realm of greenhouse agriculture, where the delicate balance of plant care meets the demands of market freshness, the role of technology has never been more pivotal. Picture a greenhouse bustling with activity, yet surprisingly serene, as rows of meticulously tended plants thrive under conditions finely tuned by a blend of human expertise and technological prowess.

For growers at Village Farms Fresh, like Arie van de Giessen, VP & Facility Manager in Texas, the integration of AI-driven solutions has ushered in a new era of efficiency and quality. “I like to say that ‘AI is our friend’ because it is doing what we are training it to do and it keeps improving. Blue Radix makes life easier so we can focus on the many other important aspects of greenhouse growing”, van der Giessen tells us. Traditionally, greenhouse growers are perpetually on call, tasked with monitoring plant needs around the clock. This relentless vigilance underscores the crucial intersection of ‘green thumb’ know-how and cutting-edge automation in Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA).

At a recent panel discussion featuring Blue Radix, the frontrunners in autonomous climate and irrigation control, the spotlight was on how AI innovations are transforming the agricultural landscape. Blue Radix, recognized with the innovation award at GreenTech in Amsterdam, exemplifies the strides made in autonomous growing technologies for greenhouses. These advancements not only elevate the quality of produce but also markedly improve the well-being of growers. Ron Hoek, CEO of Blue Radix adds, “Autonomous growing with Crop Controller really is a win-win for team and company. Besides the financial and sustainable benefits for the companies, our customers tell us they have more peace of mind. They can improve their work-life balance as no check in the evenings or weekends are necessary. “

The advent of AI in agriculture signifies more than just operational efficiency; it signifies a paradigm shift in work dynamics. By delegating routine monitoring and control tasks to AI systems, growers are liberated to engage more deeply in strategic endeavors such as crop planning and experimentation. This shift not only enhances productivity but also fosters a richer, more fulfilling professional environment for growers.

Village Farms Fresh has consistently championed innovation, viewing technology not merely as a tool for growth but as a cornerstone of sustainable practices. By investing in AI-driven solutions, the company not only enhances the quality of its offerings but also underscores its commitment to supporting the individuals who drive its success—the growers.

The benefits of AI in agriculture extend beyond the confines of individual operations. They ripple outward, influencing everything from market competitiveness to environmental stewardship. By optimizing resource use and minimizing waste, AI empowers growers to cultivate crops that are not only superior in quality but also more sustainable in production.

In essence, AI in agriculture epitomizes a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation—a synthesis where age-old agricultural wisdom meets the precision of modern technology. As Village Farms Fresh continues to lead the charge in integrating AI into its operations, the future of farming looks increasingly promising. It is a future where growers, armed with AI-enabled insights and capabilities, can devote more time to what matters most: nurturing crops to their fullest potential and delivering exceptional quality produce to their customers.

For more information about Village Farms Fresh please visit www.villagefarmsfresh.com

About Village Farms Fresh

Village Farms Fresh, a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF), is one of the largest growers, marketers, and distributors of premium-quality, greenhouse-grown fruits, and vegetables in North America. The food the company’s farmers grow is all harvested by hand from environmentally friendly, soil-less, glass greenhouses daily while utilizing the highest level of food safety standards available. The Village Farms Greenhouse Grown® brand of fruits and vegetables are marketed and distributed primarily to local retail grocers and dedicated fresh food distributors throughout the United States and Canada. Since its inception, Village Farms Fresh has been guided by sustainability principles that enable the company to grow food 365 days a year that not only feeds the growing population but is healthier for people and the planet. Village Farms Fresh is Good for the Earth® and good for you. Good for the Earth® and Garden Fresh Flavor® are not only taglines for the company but the value proposition Village Farms Fresh lives by. And this is why it Takes a Village® to deliver on this promise.