Village Farms Greenhouse Grown Welcomes Eric Janke to the Company’s Senior Management Team

Village Farms Greenhouse Grown is pleased to announce Eric Janke has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, effective June 1, 2021. Mr. Janke will be responsible for the overall productivity and effectiveness of the company’s produce business’ Sales, Marketing, and Fulfillment teams, working in the company’s Lake Mary, Florida corporate offices. Eric will be concentrating on both short- and longer-term initiatives including the strategy for the company’s future opportunities within the evolving Controlled Environment Agriculture sphere.

Michael DeGiglio, President & CEO of Village Farms International Inc. said, “Village Farms welcomes Eric’s vast experience as a senior leader among the many facets of the produce industry. Eric has a proven track record of success with some of the largest and most respected organizations in the industry, including Albertson’s, Sysco Food Service, Kraft Food Service, and Fresh America. The expertise he has gained across these core components of the produce and grocery supply chain will provide Village Farms with a solid knowledge base to benefit the company in navigating the future demand of a changing business model.”

Mr. Janke brings to Village Farms a tremendous breadth and depth of knowledge gained over more than four decades of experience in the fresh produce and grocery industries, including over 20 years of which he has held in executive level positions. Most recently, Mr. Janke had served for 15 years as the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for DiMare Fresh, Inc., a vertically integrated grower and shipper of citrus and tomatoes, and distributor of fruit and vegetables.

About Village Farms

Village Farms is one of the largest producers, marketers, and distributors of premium-quality, greenhouse-grown fruits, and vegetables in North America. The food our farmers grow are all grown in environmentally friendly, soil-less, glass greenhouses. The Village Farms® brand of fruits and vegetables is marketed and distributed primarily to local retail grocers and dedicated fresh food distributors throughout the United States and Canada. Since its inception, Village Farms has been guided by sustainability principles that enable us to grow food 365 days a year that not only feeds the growing population but is healthier for people and the planet. Village Farms is Good for the Earth® and good for you.